Left Menu

Musical Tribute at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Honors Assam's Icon Zubeen Garg

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup opening ceremony at ACA Stadium will pay tribute to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg with a musical performance. 5,000 free tickets for the inaugural match will be distributed among Garg's fans. Garg, who passed away recently, was a revered singer and sports enthusiast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:40 IST
Musical Tribute at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Honors Assam's Icon Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The inauguration of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at ACA Stadium will feature a heartfelt tribute to Assam's cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, through a special musical performance. Highlighting the ceremony, Assam's prominent artists, including Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Barua, and the Shillong Chamber Choir, will grace the stage with their rendition.

In honor of Garg, who tragically passed away recently, the Assam Cricket Association has arranged for 5,000 free tickets for the opening match between India and Sri Lanka on September 30. The Guwahati Sports Association will distribute these tickets on September 29 at its Nehru Stadium office, encouraging public participation in the sporting event.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved figure in Assam, was not only treasured for his musical talent but also celebrated for his passion for sports, particularly football and cricket. His untimely death has left a deep void in the hearts of many, and this tribute seeks to honor his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025