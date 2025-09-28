Musical Tribute at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Honors Assam's Icon Zubeen Garg

The inauguration of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at ACA Stadium will feature a heartfelt tribute to Assam's cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, through a special musical performance. Highlighting the ceremony, Assam's prominent artists, including Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Barua, and the Shillong Chamber Choir, will grace the stage with their rendition.

In honor of Garg, who tragically passed away recently, the Assam Cricket Association has arranged for 5,000 free tickets for the opening match between India and Sri Lanka on September 30. The Guwahati Sports Association will distribute these tickets on September 29 at its Nehru Stadium office, encouraging public participation in the sporting event.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved figure in Assam, was not only treasured for his musical talent but also celebrated for his passion for sports, particularly football and cricket. His untimely death has left a deep void in the hearts of many, and this tribute seeks to honor his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)