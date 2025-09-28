Left Menu

Global Stride for Breast Cancer Awareness: The Pink Power Run

The Pink Power Run, organized by the Sudha Reddy Foundation, gathered over 20,000 participants to raise breast cancer awareness. The event included various races and was attended by dignitaries like Sudha Reddy and Julia Morley. It aimed at promoting early detection and plans global expansion in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:53 IST
Global Stride for Breast Cancer Awareness: The Pink Power Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pink Power Run, a significant effort by the Sudha Reddy Foundation, saw over 20,000 participants run across Necklace Road, emphasizing the critical cause of breast cancer awareness and early detection. The event was attended by a diverse group of personalities, including philanthropist Sudha Reddy and tennis legend Leander Paes.

Flagged off with speeches from notable figures, including Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley, the event featured races spanning 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners in each category. Crucially, the Pink Power Run not only celebrated physical fitness but also ignited conversations on breast cancer prevention.

Sudha Reddy announced the global launch of the Pink Power Run - Beyond Borders in 2026, transcending geographical boundaries to engage participants in over 140 countries. This initiative underscores a commitment to global unity and empowerment, promoting breast cancer awareness through an international relay involving participants passing the torch of hope across continents.

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025