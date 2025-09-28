Global Stride for Breast Cancer Awareness: The Pink Power Run

The Pink Power Run, a significant effort by the Sudha Reddy Foundation, saw over 20,000 participants run across Necklace Road, emphasizing the critical cause of breast cancer awareness and early detection. The event was attended by a diverse group of personalities, including philanthropist Sudha Reddy and tennis legend Leander Paes.

Flagged off with speeches from notable figures, including Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley, the event featured races spanning 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners in each category. Crucially, the Pink Power Run not only celebrated physical fitness but also ignited conversations on breast cancer prevention.

Sudha Reddy announced the global launch of the Pink Power Run - Beyond Borders in 2026, transcending geographical boundaries to engage participants in over 140 countries. This initiative underscores a commitment to global unity and empowerment, promoting breast cancer awareness through an international relay involving participants passing the torch of hope across continents.