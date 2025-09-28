Sabarimala Temple's Gold-Clad Restoration and the Controversy Unfolded

The Travancore Devaswom Board President, P S Prasanth, assured on Sunday that the gold-clad copper plates of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols from Sabarimala temple were dispatched for repair in Chennai with full adherence to regulations.

Addressing the Nair Service Society, Prasanth refuted any allegations of wrongdoing or corruption, attributing the support from community leaders to his integrity. The controversy began when the Kerala High Court questioned a procedural lapse on the delayed notification of the plate movement.

Despite weight reduction allegations of these plates, Prasanth emphasized that the reported copper weight loss was misinterpreted. As the upcoming pilgrimage season near, plans to accommodate over sixty lakh devotees with expanded facilities are in progress, strengthening Sabarimala's significance in the community.