Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Security, Celebrations, and Challenges

The Hindu community in Bangladesh kicked off its main Durga Puja festival with widespread celebrations across the country amidst stringent security measures. Sounds of drums and temple bells reverberated from the Dhakeshwari National Temple as worshippers welcomed the Goddess Durga. Officials deployed over two lakh personnel to ensure safety, amid reports of minor incidents.

This year, the festival saw an increase in the number of puja mandaps, marking a rise in festivities, according to the Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council. Authorities moved swiftly to address disturbances, with law enforcement detaining those responsible. Despite these challenges, the mood remained jubilant, with government support and security arrangements praised by organizers.

While the festival has been a cause for celebration, it highlights ongoing communal tensions in Bangladesh. Reports from advocacy groups indicate rising violence against minority communities, alongside their exclusion from national unity efforts. As religious tensions continue to simmer, the nation's diverse communities face significant challenges in achieving harmony.