Left Menu

Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Security, Celebrations, and Challenges

The Hindu community in Bangladesh began the main Durga Puja festival with heightened security and a rise in the number of puja mandaps. Minor incidents were reported, but authorities intervened quickly. The celebration comes amid concerns over communal violence and the exclusion of minorities from national unity efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:01 IST
Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Security, Celebrations, and Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Hindu community in Bangladesh kicked off its main Durga Puja festival with widespread celebrations across the country amidst stringent security measures. Sounds of drums and temple bells reverberated from the Dhakeshwari National Temple as worshippers welcomed the Goddess Durga. Officials deployed over two lakh personnel to ensure safety, amid reports of minor incidents.

This year, the festival saw an increase in the number of puja mandaps, marking a rise in festivities, according to the Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council. Authorities moved swiftly to address disturbances, with law enforcement detaining those responsible. Despite these challenges, the mood remained jubilant, with government support and security arrangements praised by organizers.

While the festival has been a cause for celebration, it highlights ongoing communal tensions in Bangladesh. Reports from advocacy groups indicate rising violence against minority communities, alongside their exclusion from national unity efforts. As religious tensions continue to simmer, the nation's diverse communities face significant challenges in achieving harmony.

TRENDING

1
CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

 India
2
Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

 India
3
Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

 India
4
Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Assembly

Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Asse...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025