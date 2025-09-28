Kolkata's Durga Puja Celebrates Artistry and Tradition
In a celebration of art and tradition, 113 Durga Puja committees in Kolkata were recognized with awards from the West Bengal government for their exceptional aesthetic and artistic appeal. These awards, part of the 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman', have been conferred since 2013.
The West Bengal government has honored 113 community Durga Pujas in Kolkata, acknowledging their outstanding artistic and aesthetic execution in various categories. According to an official statement released on Sunday, these awards have been part of the 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman' since 2013.
A total of 24 committees were distinguished in the 'Serar Sera' (best of the best) category, while 26 others received special recognition. Traditional pujas, such as those at College Square and Simla Byayam Samity, stood out in the 'Sera Sabeki Puja' category.
Beyond artistic appeal, categories for concept, environment-friendliness, and best idols also saw numerous winners. Notably, the 'Durga Angan' album, featuring lyrics by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was declared the best puja album.
