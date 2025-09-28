Record-Breaking Evening at Saffronart: A Celebration of South Asian Masterpieces

Saffronart's 25th anniversary auction in New Delhi was nothing short of a landmark event, shattering records with a total sales figure of Rs 355.77 crore. This impressive amount set a new global milestone for South Asian art, according to the auction house on Sunday.

The auction, held on Saturday, featured 85 meticulously curated lots, where V S Gaitonde's untitled work from 1970 fetched Rs 67.08 crore, establishing a new world record for the artist. This sale marked the second most expensive Indian artwork sold worldwide. The event also showcased art by celebrated modernists such as M F Husain, Tyeb Mehta, and F N Souza, alongside contemporary artists like Nalini Malani.

In a statement, Saffronart CEO Dinesh Vazirani highlighted the significance of the auction, emphasizing the rare opportunity it presented for collectors to acquire historically important works. The event underscored Saffronart's dominant presence in the South Asian art market, a position it has held for over 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)