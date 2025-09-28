Goa Language Debate: Romi Konkani's Path to Official Recognition

In a recent address, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dismissed calls for including the Romi Konkani script in the state's Official Language Act, labeling these demands as politically driven. Speaking in Sankhalim, Sawant urged Konkani enthusiasts not to be swayed by such agendas.

The debate over official recognition for Romi Konkani has intensified, with certain groups advocating for its inclusion and its use in primary education. The issue has gained political traction, with the Opposition Congress and the Goa Forward Party backing these demands.

Sawant reaffirmed his support for Konkani in the Devanagari script as the sole official language and emphasized the importance of preserving linguistic heritage. Highlighting government initiatives, he pointed to mandatory Konkani language requirements in select exams to ensure opportunities for local youths.