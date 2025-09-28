Left Menu

Sonu Nigam Honored with Prestigious Lata Mangeshkar Award

Sonu Nigam was honored with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award in Indore for his contributions to light music. Presented by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Mangeshkar's birth anniversary, the award marks Nigam's significance in music. He expressed gratitude, performing songs at the event attended by notable personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:41 IST
Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam received the esteemed National Lata Mangeshkar Award in Indore, a testament to his significant contributions to light music.

The award was presented by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a ceremony on the 96th birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, at her birthplace. He celebrated Nigam's indelible impact on music.

Nigam expressed emotional gratitude, reminiscing about performing on the same stage decades ago. The event featured music by Ankit Tiwari and was attended by several dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

