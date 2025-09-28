Sonu Nigam Honored with Prestigious Lata Mangeshkar Award

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam received the esteemed National Lata Mangeshkar Award in Indore, a testament to his significant contributions to light music.

The award was presented by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a ceremony on the 96th birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, at her birthplace. He celebrated Nigam's indelible impact on music.

Nigam expressed emotional gratitude, reminiscing about performing on the same stage decades ago. The event featured music by Ankit Tiwari and was attended by several dignitaries.

