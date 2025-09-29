Tripura's Road Revival: CM Saha Commits to Swift Highway Repairs

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has assured citizens that the damaged stretches of national highways in the northeastern state will be promptly repaired once the monsoon season ends. The highways from Mohanpur to Khowai and Khowai to Kamalpur have faced significant damage due to the monsoons, igniting public frustration. Saha, addressing this concern, mentioned his ongoing correspondence with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, which has already led to an inspection team being dispatched to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the improvements in Tripura's transportation infrastructure under Prime Minister Modi's government, noting that most highways are in good condition except for a few stretches. Furthermore, Saha commended the enhancements in railway services, sharing that he frequently opts to travel by train during his district visits, including recent journeys to Dharmanagar and Kailashahar, for Durga Puja inaugurations.

Expressing his personal involvement in the state's cultural festivities, Saha stated that despite his busy schedule of inaugurating numerous Durga Pujas, fatigue has not yet caught up with him. He attributes the advancements in connectivity to the central government's efforts, making internal state travel more accessible and convenient.

