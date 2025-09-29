A Literary Tribute: Durga Puja Pandal in Ranchi Celebrates Gurukul Tradition with 21,000 Books

Devotees are flocking to a distinctive Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi, designed to emulate the ancient 'gurukul' knowledge system, featuring an impressive collection of 21,000 books.

Located at Argora Chowk, the pandal resembles a grand library, providing a cultural and visual delight, particularly for book enthusiasts.

Pankaj Sahu, president of the Shri Durga Puja & Ravana Dahan Committee, explained the innovative concept, stating their intent to blend religious tradition with a push for renewed reading habits among today's youth.

