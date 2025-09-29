Left Menu

A Literary Tribute: Durga Puja Pandal in Ranchi Celebrates Gurukul Tradition with 21,000 Books

A unique Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi, inspired by the traditional 'gurukul' system, showcases 21,000 books. This year, the Argora committee created a pandal resembling a library to promote reading and awareness of religious texts. The pandal includes a 14-foot Durga idol and depicts the gurukul tradition.

Updated: 29-09-2025 10:58 IST
Devotees are flocking to a distinctive Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi, designed to emulate the ancient 'gurukul' knowledge system, featuring an impressive collection of 21,000 books.

Located at Argora Chowk, the pandal resembles a grand library, providing a cultural and visual delight, particularly for book enthusiasts.

Pankaj Sahu, president of the Shri Durga Puja & Ravana Dahan Committee, explained the innovative concept, stating their intent to blend religious tradition with a push for renewed reading habits among today's youth.

