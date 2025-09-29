Left Menu

Stallone and Jackson: A Dynamic Duo in 'Tulsa King' Season 3

Sylvester Stallone reveals he was initially apprehensive but eventually exhilarated to work with Samuel L. Jackson on the third season of 'Tulsa King'. The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, began streaming in September 2023 and showcases the strong chemistry between the two actors.

Updated: 29-09-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:33 IST
Veteran action star Sylvester Stallone has opened up about his initial apprehensions upon learning that acclaimed actor Samuel L. Jackson would join him in the third season of the drama series 'Tulsa King.'

The Paramount+ production, masterminded by Taylor Sheridan, sees Stallone reprising his role as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi. Despite initial hesitations likening their collaboration to two boxers in a ring, Stallone admits that their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into a smooth partnership.

Speaking about their collaboration, Stallone said they gelled well enough to consider a spin-off due to their surprisingly harmonious rapport. Having lived close yet never interacted much, the pair have become a genuine on-screen powerhouse, enhancing a cast that includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Frank Grillo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

