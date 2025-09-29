Celebrate the Festive Season in Style at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

The Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is gearing up to become the epicenter of celebration this festive season as it prepares to host a series of events for Durga Puja and Diwali. With the air filled with the aroma of festive delicacies, the hotel promises an experience replete with luxury and joy for all guests.

This luxurious hub will offer unique opportunities to immerse in local culture and festivities. Located near the city's most iconic pandals, the hotel offers guests convenient access paired with lavish amenities. Guests can enjoy a lingering breakfast at CUR8, special spa rituals, and the convenience of flexible check-ins and check-outs.

As Diwali approaches, the hotel will illuminate the experience with diya painting, rangoli-making, and culinary workshops. Pets can indulge in specially curated welcome bags, while the Diwali-themed dining and spa offerings promise to create a symphony of warmth and comfort. Festive hampers known as 'Whispers of Light' capture the essence of the season's splendour.

