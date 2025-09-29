Sparkling Festive Offers by Glow by Kirtilals

Left Menu

Glow by Kirtilals celebrates the festive season with a 'Buy 1 Gift 1 Free' promotion across stores and online. Engaging customers with a 'Guess the Price' contest, the winners received exquisite diamond jewellery. Visit to explore an elegant collection and enjoy joyful gifting opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:30 IST
Glow by Kirtilals, a distinguished player in the jewellery industry, is lighting up this festive season with an irresistible campaign across its outlets and digital platforms.

The brand announced the 'Buy 1 Gift 1 FREE' offer, providing customers with an ideal opportunity to gift loved ones, enhancing the spirit of the season. This festive push is supplemented by the recently concluded 'Guess the Price' contest, which awarded participants with sparkling diamond jewellery for their accurate guesses. The winners, now reveling in their luminous prizes, are set to shine during the celebrations.

Glow by Kirtilals is extending an invitation to customers to explore their luxurious diamond collections. With showrooms in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Thrissur, Erode, and Tirupur, and their online presence at www.glowjewels.com, they are the go-to source for elegant gifting solutions this season.

