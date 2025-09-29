Brustro's Quick Commerce Revolutionizes Art Supply Accessibility in India

Kolkata, September 29, 2025 - Brustro, a premium art supplies brand, is set to transform the artistic landscape in India by partnering with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, and BigBasket. This initiative allows artists across metros and tier-2 cities to receive their art supplies nearly instantaneously.

By eradicating delays in procuring essential art materials, Brustro's strategy aims to support continuous creative work. According to Co-founder Mrs. Shilpa Maskara, this collaboration ensures that a lack of supplies, like an empty paint tube, won't halt artistic efforts.

Having engaged actively with India's creative scene through events like PaperWorld and ComicCon, Brustro has also introduced innovative products favored by both professionals and amateurs. Their quick-commerce partnership further expedites delivery, ensuring art materials reach users promptly, bolstering creativity nationwide.