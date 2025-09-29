Left Menu

China Sends Sympathies Over Tragic Tamil Nadu Rally Stampede

China extended condolences to families affected by a tragic stampede at a rally in Tamil Nadu, India, where 41 people were killed. The Foreign Ministry expressed sympathies, noting no Chinese nationals were affected. The Chinese embassy in India also shared condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:07 IST
China has extended heartfelt condolences following the devastating stampede at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur town, led by actor-politician Vijay. The tragic incident resulted in the death of 41 individuals and injuries to dozens more over the weekend.

During a media briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, voiced deep sympathies for the victims and their grieving families. The expression of condolences was also echoed by the Chinese embassy in India, reinforcing China's compassionate stance toward those affected by the incident. Thankfully, no Chinese nationals were involved in the tragedy.

The stampede, which occurred on Saturday during a rally attended by thousands, has prompted an outpouring of international support and diplomacy in response to the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

