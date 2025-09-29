China Sends Sympathies Over Tragic Tamil Nadu Rally Stampede

China has extended heartfelt condolences following the devastating stampede at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur town, led by actor-politician Vijay. The tragic incident resulted in the death of 41 individuals and injuries to dozens more over the weekend.

During a media briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, voiced deep sympathies for the victims and their grieving families. The expression of condolences was also echoed by the Chinese embassy in India, reinforcing China's compassionate stance toward those affected by the incident. Thankfully, no Chinese nationals were involved in the tragedy.

The stampede, which occurred on Saturday during a rally attended by thousands, has prompted an outpouring of international support and diplomacy in response to the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)