Celebrating a Century: RSS Marks 100 Years with Commemorative Coin and Stamp

To commemorate its 100th anniversary, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will see the release of a special postage stamp and coin by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. Founded in 1925, the RSS has significantly influenced India's socio-political framework.

The celebrations will kick-off with Modi's release of the commemorative items on Wednesday, accompanied by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi praised the RSS for its dedication to the nation and its journey towards eradicating intellectual slavery.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat launched a collection of RSS songs, featuring 25 renditions by singer Shankar Mahadevan. Highlighting the spirit of devotion and discipline, the event marked the beginning of a year-long series of national celebrations and public outreach initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)