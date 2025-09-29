Bruce Springsteen: A Night of Hope and Musical Reflection at the NY Film Festival

Bruce Springsteen, the legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist, made a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival. Following the premiere of his biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', where Jeremy Allen White stars as the Boss, Springsteen took to the stage to perform 'Land of Hope and Dreams'.

During his performance, Springsteen reflected on the current global climate, expressing his concerns over societal divisions. He highlighted the contrast between a hopeful America and one marred by fear and divisiveness, urging people to hold onto their ideals despite the prevailing challenges.

The film, adapted from Warren Zanes' best-selling book, chronicles a pivotal moment in Springsteen's career as he worked on his landmark albums 'Nebraska' and 'Born in the USA'. Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie boasts a star-studded cast, with its theatrical release set for October 24.

