Leadership Change at Alkali Manufacturers Association: Embracing Sustainable Growth

Aditya A. Shriram, Deputy Managing Director of DCM Shriram Ltd., has taken the helm as the new President of the Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI). His election, announced at the 48th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, marks a strategic move towards sustainable industry practices.

Joining Shriram in this new leadership team is Prashant J. Mahale, who assumes the role of Vice President. With over three decades of experience at Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahale brings unparalleled expertise across various sectors, including petroleum and chemicals.

AMAI represents a crucial segment of the chemical industry, advocating for domestic production and safety training amid global competition and import challenges. The association continues to push for high standards of environmental, social, and governance practices.

