Breaking Barriers: Autistic Barbie Debuts in India
Barbie unveils its first autistic Barbie doll in India, collaborating with ASAN to promote inclusivity. The doll features autism-related accessories like a fidget spinner and noise-cancelling headphones. The initiative aims to foster understanding and representation for autistic children, contributing to India's autism community through the India Autism Centre.
In a bid to embrace inclusivity, Barbie has announced the launch of its first autistic Barbie doll in India. Partnering with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), the new addition to the Barbie Fashionistas collection highlights the unique experiences of the autistic community.
Designed with specific features like elbow and wrist articulation and accessories such as a fidget spinner, the doll aims to resonate with autistic children. ASAN, a nonprofit disability rights organization, assisted in overseeing the design to ensure it authentically reflects autism experiences.
The launch resonates beyond the toy aisle, supporting India's autism community by allocating a portion of sales to the India Autism Centre. This effort seeks to spark conversation around acceptance and understanding, reinforcing Barbie's commitment to meaningful social impact and representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
