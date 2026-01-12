Breaking Barriers: Autistic Barbie Debuts in India

In a bid to embrace inclusivity, Barbie has announced the launch of its first autistic Barbie doll in India. Partnering with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), the new addition to the Barbie Fashionistas collection highlights the unique experiences of the autistic community.

Designed with specific features like elbow and wrist articulation and accessories such as a fidget spinner, the doll aims to resonate with autistic children. ASAN, a nonprofit disability rights organization, assisted in overseeing the design to ensure it authentically reflects autism experiences.

The launch resonates beyond the toy aisle, supporting India's autism community by allocating a portion of sales to the India Autism Centre. This effort seeks to spark conversation around acceptance and understanding, reinforcing Barbie's commitment to meaningful social impact and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)