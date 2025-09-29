Left Menu

Impetus Technologies Among India's Best Workplaces for Women in 2025

Impetus Technologies has been recognized as one of the Best Companies for Women in India 2025 by Avtar & Seramount, marking the sixth consecutive year of this achievement. The company is celebrated for its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and for fostering an empowering workplace environment.

In a testament to its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Impetus Technologies has secured a spot among the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) 2025, a recognition conferred by Avtar & Seramount. This accolade underscores the company's continued efforts to cultivate a workplace environment that empowers women and diverse talents.

The BCWI 2025 study meticulously evaluated over 365 entries on critical parameters such as workplace culture and gender inclusion, highlighting the advancing roles of women professionals. Impetus Technologies' recognition underscores its consistent effort in creating impactful leadership opportunities for diverse talent.

Lauded for its progressive workplace dynamics, Sanjeev Agrawal, SVP – Operations & CHRO, emphasized that diversity at Impetus is a driving force for innovation. Avtar Group's founder, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, praised the transformative actions of the recognized companies, noting a substantial growth in women's representation in leadership roles across these organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

