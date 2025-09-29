Uttar Pradesh Hosts Prestigious Diamond Jubilee Jamboree: A Nation United

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for a momentous occasion as it hosts the Diamond Jubilee Grand Finale of the Bharat Scouts and Guides and the 19th National Jamboree in Lucknow from November 23-29.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, highlighting the state's commitment to hosting a world-class event. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and other officials expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marking this as a 'proud moment'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event, while President Droupadi Murmu will attend the closing ceremony. With a focus on sustainability and self-reliance, the jamboree aligns with Modi's vision, aiming to cultivate leadership, discipline, and a sense of unity among participants.