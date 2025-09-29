Governor Celebrates Tradition at Iconic Durga Puja

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose participated in the storied 260-year-old Durga Puja at Shovabazar Rajbari in Kolkata on Monday, marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Saptami. Offering prayers at the historic site, Bose sought blessings for the well-being of the state's people.

The governor joined family members and devotees at the royal mansion in north Kolkata, immersing himself in tradition and culture. This visit highlighted the deep-rooted significance of the Durga Puja festival in West Bengal.

Speaking in Bengali, Bose expressed his heartfelt prayers to Goddess Durga, emphasizing the importance of the festival in fostering community unity. His engagement with both household and community pujas underscores the festival's cultural richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)