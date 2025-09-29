Trump's 100% Tariff: A Hollywood Showdown

In a bold move likely to upend Hollywood's traditional business model, President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to impose a 100% tariff on all films produced overseas and imported into the United States.

This decision signals an expansion of Trump's protectionist trade policies into the cultural sector, stirring chaos for U.S. studios that depend heavily on international collaborations and box-office earnings. Despite the announcement, it remains unclear what legal authority Trump will invoke to levy such a tariff.

The White House has yet to clarify the specifics of implementing these tariffs. Major studios, including Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Skydance, have remained silent on the matter, while analysts like Paolo Pescatore caution that the move introduces significant uncertainty and potential cost hikes for consumers.