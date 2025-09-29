Trump's Film Tariff Threat Looms Over Global Hollywood

President Donald Trump has reignited his threat to impose a 100% tariff on foreign-produced films entering the U.S., potentially disrupting Hollywood's global operations. This protectionist move signals Trump's intent to extend trade policies into cultural industries, creating uncertainty for studios reliant on international co-productions and box-office success.

Trump's declaration, made through a post on Truth Social, characterizes the situation as other countries 'stealing' American movie-making business. However, questions linger over the legal basis for such tariffs on foreign films. The White House and major studios like Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount, and Netflix have yet to clarify how these tariffs would be enacted.

The idea of a movie tariff was floated by Trump in May, but details remain scarce. Industry analysts express concern over potential cost increases that might be transferred to consumers. Meanwhile, U.S. film unions and guilds have urged Trump to support domestic film production tax incentives to bring projects back to the U.S. Amidst this, the industry's $15.3 billion trade surplus and reliance on overseas production hubs remain threatened.