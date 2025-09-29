Left Menu

Rishab Shetty's Linguistic Journey and 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Sensation

Rishab Shetty, star of 'Kantara,' enhances his Hindi skills to better connect with audiences nationwide. Proud of his Kannada roots, Shetty finds joy in learning new languages as 'Kantara: Chapter 1' prepares for an October 2 release in multiple languages. The film unravels a mysterious legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:10 IST
Rishab Shetty's Linguistic Journey and 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Sensation
Rishab Shetty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty is focusing on enhancing his Hindi language skills as he promotes his latest project, 'Kantara: Chapter 1.' Acknowledging the importance of reaching a broader audience, Shetty shared his experiences with the Mumbai media, emphasizing his passion for connecting with audiences across India.

Speaking candidly, Shetty expressed his commitment to learning new languages while maintaining pride in his Kannada heritage. He remarked, "Learning and speaking a new language brings me joy. While I naturally think in Kannada, my efforts to communicate in Hindi help bridge cultural gaps." Shetty believes respecting languages is vital, and despite language challenges, he remains enthusiastic about mastering them.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated trailer for 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' scheduled for release on October 2 in multiple languages, has captivated audiences. Directed by Shetty, the film begins with a child's quest to uncover the mystery of his father's disappearance, delving into an intriguing narrative centered on an enduring legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025