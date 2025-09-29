Rishab Shetty's Linguistic Journey and 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Sensation

Renowned 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty is focusing on enhancing his Hindi language skills as he promotes his latest project, 'Kantara: Chapter 1.' Acknowledging the importance of reaching a broader audience, Shetty shared his experiences with the Mumbai media, emphasizing his passion for connecting with audiences across India.

Speaking candidly, Shetty expressed his commitment to learning new languages while maintaining pride in his Kannada heritage. He remarked, "Learning and speaking a new language brings me joy. While I naturally think in Kannada, my efforts to communicate in Hindi help bridge cultural gaps." Shetty believes respecting languages is vital, and despite language challenges, he remains enthusiastic about mastering them.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated trailer for 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' scheduled for release on October 2 in multiple languages, has captivated audiences. Directed by Shetty, the film begins with a child's quest to uncover the mystery of his father's disappearance, delving into an intriguing narrative centered on an enduring legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)