Matthew Lillard's Anticipation and Nerves for 'Scream 7'

Actor and director Matthew Lillard has expressed mixed emotions about his return to the 'Scream' franchise in the upcoming 'Scream 7'. The film, directed by Kevin Williamson and spearheaded by writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt, acts as a sequel to 2023's 'Scream VI' and marks the series' seventh installment.

Lillard, known for his role as Stu, spoke candidly about his enthusiasm and nerves, stating, "I'm thrilled to be back, but at this stage, I can only hope not to ruin how people view Stu." Despite appearing alongside original cast members like Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, Lillard remains apprehensive about the film's reception.

Reflecting on his career and the impact of the series, Lillard hopes 'Scream 7' will meet audience expectations. He shared, "I haven't seen the movie yet...it's a risk I'm excited to take." Fans can look forward to its theatrical debut on February 27, 2026.

