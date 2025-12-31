Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as China's Military Drills Surround Taiwan

After China's military exercises near Taiwan, the island remained vigilant, maintaining its emergency maritime response center. China conducted extensive drills named 'Justice Mission 2025,' firing rockets and deploying warships, causing regional unease. Despite calming maritime conditions, Taiwan condemned the drills as provocative, with implications for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan was on high alert on Wednesday following significant military exercises by China around the island, as authorities continued to monitor activities from an emergency maritime response center. The exercises, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' involved China launching a substantial number of rockets and deploying numerous naval and aerial units near Taiwan, actions that have raised alarms among Western allies.

China declared the conclusion of its drills on Wednesday, with assurances that their military forces would sustain heightened alertness and enhance combat readiness. Taiwan's response was swift, denouncing these exercises as a direct threat to regional security and a blatant provocation. Despite an easing maritime environment, Chinese ships have started moving away, according to Taiwan officials.

The intense activities forced Taiwan to cancel numerous domestic flights and mobilize military defenses. China's state news agency, Xinhua, highlighted the strategic intent behind these exercises, emphasising the ability to contain separatist forces and prevent external intervention. Analysts suggest that while China's maneuvers carry symbolic weight, they stop short of actual military conflict, recognizing the costs involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

