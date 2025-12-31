Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Officers Suspended Amidst Crackdown

In the aftermath of a tragic nightclub fire in Goa that resulted in 25 fatalities, including tourists and staff, two officials from the State Pollution Control Board were suspended on Wednesday. This brings the total number of suspended government officials to five, as authorities investigate further.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant indicated that a magisterial inquiry report linked to the fire has been submitted and will be made public. The report prompted the suspension of these officers, and further actions against others in separate departments, such as Fire Services and Excise, are expected.

Responding to questions regarding sealed clubs, Sawant insisted on adherence to safety guidelines before operations could resume. Meanwhile, police have arrested eight persons, including three nightclub owners, as investigations continue into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)