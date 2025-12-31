Massive Explosive Cache Seized from Vehicle Ahead of New Year's Festivities

On Wednesday, authorities made a major breakthrough by confiscating 150 kg of explosives and arresting two individuals from Bundi district. This seizure, which included 200 cartridges and safety fuse wire, occurred on National Highway-52 during a routine patrol.

The arrested individuals, identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, initially claimed to be transporting fertilizer. However, upon inspection, law enforcement found ammonium nitrate, a key component in industrial explosives.

Authorities suspect the explosives were destined for illegal mining operations in the Aravallis. The timing of the operation, just before New Year's Eve, has caused concern, prompting ongoing investigations to uncover potential criminal networks involved.

