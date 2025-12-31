Year-End Tides Turn in Precious Metals and Global Markets

Precious metals markets experienced a last-minute selloff on Wednesday as investors cashed in this year's significant gains in gold, silver, and platinum. While most markets remained steady, silver prices plunged nearly 6% in London, following an astonishing 150% surge this year. Gold dipped 1%, and platinum fell by 8%.

In Europe, share markets hovered near record highs, wrapping up a turbulent year marked by geopolitical upheavals and an AI-fueled stock boom. The MSCI World Index remained flat after an impressive $15 trillion rally. Investors also deliberated on the Federal Reserve's December minutes, which revealed divisions over U.S. interest rates.

Currency markets saw the dollar inch up but still poised for a 9.4% annual decline—its largest since 2017. Looking ahead, investor focus will shift to the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves and U.S. leadership's decisions. Brent oil prices lingered around $61 a barrel, capping a year of low figures driven by high supply and geopolitical tensions.