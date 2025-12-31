Boosting Coastal Security: Andaman's Fast Interceptor Boats Get Comprehensive Maintenance Overhaul

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have taken a significant step towards bolstering their coastal security capabilities by securing a Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) for their fast interceptor boats (FIBs).

This crucial agreement, signed with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), covers the comprehensive upkeep of four FIBs, with plans to service the remaining vessels in phases. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to maintain operational efficiency in coastal surveillance.

Highlighting the importance of FIBs, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, DGP of the Andaman and Nicobar Police, emphasized the role these vessels play in maintaining stringent security measures around the harbour areas. The CAMC will ensure the deployment of trained personnel, supply of genuine spares, and consistent performance monitoring, thereby enhancing the security framework of the archipelago.

