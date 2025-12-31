Left Menu

Massive Explosives Seizure Sparks Panic Ahead of Festivities

A significant amount of explosives and ammunition was seized from a vehicle in Tonk, leading to the arrest of two individuals linked to illegal mining activities in the Aravallis. Authorities are investigating the source and destination of the materials, which were masquerading as agricultural supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tonk | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:18 IST
Massive Explosives Seizure Sparks Panic Ahead of Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities seized 150 kg of explosives and 200 cartridges from a car, arresting two suspects in connection with illegal mining activities in the Aravallis.

The arrested individuals, identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi from Bundi, were reportedly transporting the materials for blasting purposes at prohibited mining sites.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the origins, planned use, and network associated with the seized explosives, raising security concerns in the area during festive celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

 Bulgaria
2
Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

 India
3
Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

 India
4
Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025