Massive Explosives Seizure Sparks Panic Ahead of Festivities

Authorities seized 150 kg of explosives and 200 cartridges from a car, arresting two suspects in connection with illegal mining activities in the Aravallis.

The arrested individuals, identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi from Bundi, were reportedly transporting the materials for blasting purposes at prohibited mining sites.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the origins, planned use, and network associated with the seized explosives, raising security concerns in the area during festive celebrations.

