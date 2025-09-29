Left Menu

Gandhi Statue Vandalized Ahead of Non-Violence Day

The High Commission of India condemned the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square, London. Discovered days before Gandhi Jayanti, the statue's plinth was defaced with graffiti. Authorities are investigating, and restoration efforts are underway to preserve the monument's dignity ahead of the October 2 celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The High Commission of India has officially condemned the defacement of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in London. The statue, situated at Tavistock Square, was found defaced with graffiti shortly before annual Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

Indian officials swiftly reported the incident to local authorities, while coordinating to restore the statue in time for the October 2 event. The defacement comes days before the International Day of Non-Violence, recognized globally on Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The Metropolitan Police and Camden Council are investigating the vandalism. The bronze statue, a key commemorative site for Gandhi Jayanti, symbolizes Gandhi's historic links to London as a law student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

