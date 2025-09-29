Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns to Paris Fashion Week with Bollywood Glam

Paris Fashion Week 2025 will feature a major highlight as Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the runway. Appointed as the ambassador of a renowned global cosmetic brand, Aishwarya's participation is eagerly awaited.

A behind-the-scenes snapshot with Indian-origin British actress Simone Ashley, famous for 'Bridgerton,' has quickly gone viral. Shared on Instagram, the image captures the duo in striking black ensembles, preparing for their much-anticipated appearance.

Arriving in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya maintains her international allure. As the fashion week grows beyond a style showcase to promote women's empowerment, inclusivity, and cultural unity, Aishwarya's attendance continues to make an impactful statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)