Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns to Paris Fashion Week with Bollywood Glam

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to grace the Paris Fashion Week runway as a global cosmetic ambassador. A viral photo featuring Aishwarya with 'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley has garnered significant attention. The event focuses on women's empowerment, inclusivity, and cultural fusion, marking Aishwarya's presence as significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:38 IST
Simone Ashley, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo/instagram/@simoneashley). Image Credit: ANI
Paris Fashion Week 2025 will feature a major highlight as Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the runway. Appointed as the ambassador of a renowned global cosmetic brand, Aishwarya's participation is eagerly awaited.

A behind-the-scenes snapshot with Indian-origin British actress Simone Ashley, famous for 'Bridgerton,' has quickly gone viral. Shared on Instagram, the image captures the duo in striking black ensembles, preparing for their much-anticipated appearance.

Arriving in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya maintains her international allure. As the fashion week grows beyond a style showcase to promote women's empowerment, inclusivity, and cultural unity, Aishwarya's attendance continues to make an impactful statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

