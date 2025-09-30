Forging the Past: A Celtic Journey with An Gobha

In the heart of Ireland, Tom King offers a unique glimpse into Celtic history. His workshop allows visitors to step beyond static historical sites to engage with ancient ironworking techniques.

King, the master blacksmith of Boyne Valley, left his career in engineering during the pandemic, transforming his passion for local iron age history into a living experience. Tourists are invited to don traditional attire, forge metal, and explore the legends of Ireland's past.

This hands-on heritage adventure is gaining traction, particularly among U.S. tourists seeking authentic and tactile experiences as an escape from the digital age. The program emphasizes cultural preservation and the transmission of ancient crafts to new generations.

