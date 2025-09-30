Left Menu

Forging the Past: A Celtic Journey with An Gobha

Tom King, a master blacksmith, offers tourists an immersive experience into Ireland's Celtic past by sharing ironworking techniques and tales at his Boyne Valley forge. With interest from US visitors, his initiative represents a broader trend of seeking hands-on experiences away from the digital world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:33 IST
In the heart of Ireland, Tom King offers a unique glimpse into Celtic history. His workshop allows visitors to step beyond static historical sites to engage with ancient ironworking techniques.

King, the master blacksmith of Boyne Valley, left his career in engineering during the pandemic, transforming his passion for local iron age history into a living experience. Tourists are invited to don traditional attire, forge metal, and explore the legends of Ireland's past.

This hands-on heritage adventure is gaining traction, particularly among U.S. tourists seeking authentic and tactile experiences as an escape from the digital age. The program emphasizes cultural preservation and the transmission of ancient crafts to new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

