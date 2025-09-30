Usain Bolt's Historic Sprint on Delhi's Spiced Rooftops
Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, ran on the historic rooftops of Old Delhi's Khari Baoli market. Accompanied by Indian Olympic athletes, this unique event showcased a blend of sport, culture, and history, turning a heritage site into an unprecedented athletic track.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the streets of the national capital burst into life with a unique fusion of speed, color, and culture, as legendary sprinter Usain Bolt graced the historic rooftops of Khari Baoli, Old Delhi. Known as Asia's largest spice market, the location transformed into an unparalleled sporting venue.
This groundbreaking event marked the first instance of Khari Baoli's heritage terrace serving as a sprint track. Bolt, alongside India's Olympic heroes such as PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur, revived the ancient space, traditionally used for kite flying and festivals, into a relay race of champions.
Reflecting on the experience, Bolt expressed his thrill at running through the spice-laden alleys of Old Delhi. He emphasized the vibrant energy of sharing the baton with India's Olympians in a historic setting, highlighting how sport can transcend boundaries and blend cultures. Such sentiments were echoed by Indian star athletes Sindhu and Sreejesh, who found inspiration in this once-in-a-lifetime event.
ALSO READ
TVK chief Vijay condoles stampede deaths, says he prays for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals.
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured
Speeding Misjudgment Leads to Coastal Road Collision
India's High-Speed Transformation: The Bullet Train Journey
Thrills and Speed: JK Tyre Racing Season 2025 Revved Up for Round 2