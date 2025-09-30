Goa Casinos to Halt Operations on Gandhi Jayanti

The Goa government has announced the closure of casinos in the state on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. This decision is intended to honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. As stated by the Department of Home (General), all gaming activities at the state's casinos will cease for 24 hours.

The official notification specifies that all casino licensees must halt operations starting from 12 am on October 2 until 12 am on October 3. This directive underscores the government's commitment to paying tribute to Gandhi's enduring impact.

Goa is known for its vibrant casino industry, which includes six off-shore casinos alongside several on-shore establishments operating in luxury five-star hotels. The temporary shutdown serves as a significant gesture in observing the national holiday dedicated to Gandhi's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)