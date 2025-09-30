Goa Tourism Enforces Digital Overhaul with TIME Software
The Goa Tourism Department mandates all accommodation units to comply with the Tourists Information Management Enterprise (TIME) software for effective data submission. The initiative aims to enhance the safety and reputation of Goa as a global tourism destination. Non-compliance will attract penalties and possible suspension of operational licenses.
The Goa Tourism Department has issued a critical advisory to hoteliers and accommodation units mandating the use of the Tourists Information Management Enterprise (TIME) software for submitting data and filling out C forms for foreign tourists.
The TIME platform, designed by the Tourism Department, seeks to consolidate tourist data, thus enhancing Goa's safety and its standing as a premium global destination.
Hotel operators and commercial entities must upload tourist information via TIME by the 5th of each month, or they risk being deemed non-compliant, which could lead to penalties or potential license suspension.
