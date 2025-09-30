Goa Tourism Enforces Digital Overhaul with TIME Software

The Goa Tourism Department has issued a critical advisory to hoteliers and accommodation units mandating the use of the Tourists Information Management Enterprise (TIME) software for submitting data and filling out C forms for foreign tourists.

The TIME platform, designed by the Tourism Department, seeks to consolidate tourist data, thus enhancing Goa's safety and its standing as a premium global destination.

Hotel operators and commercial entities must upload tourist information via TIME by the 5th of each month, or they risk being deemed non-compliant, which could lead to penalties or potential license suspension.