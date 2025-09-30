Left Menu

Paramjeet Kaur: The New Voice of Punjabi Music

At 19, Paramjeet Kaur from Moga, Punjab, has captivated the Punjabi music scene with her hit 'That Girl,' gaining 35 lakh views in a week. Her style is reminiscent of Sidhu Moosewala. With UK producer Manni Sandhu, she recorded the track under unique circumstances, attracting widespread attention.

  • India

Paramjeet Kaur, a 19-year-old from Moga in Punjab, has taken the Punjabi music industry by storm. Her latest single, 'That Girl,' achieved over 35 lakh views within a week, drawing comparisons to the late Sidhu Moosewala and earning her the nickname 'Lady Moosewala.'

The song was produced by UK-based Manni Sandhu, who traveled to India for the collaboration. Sandhu shared insights into the unconventional recording process on Instagram, revealing that the track was recorded in a casual Airbnb setting, yet the quality was exceptional.

Paramjeet, still a student at DM College, has been inspired by her peers to pursue music. Her modest background, with a mother working as a house help and a father as a daily-wager, underscores her remarkable rise in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

