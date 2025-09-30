Rainstorm Ravages Dussehra: Soaked Effigies and Commuter Chaos
Heavy rains battered Delhi during Maha Ashtami, damaging Ravana effigies and disrupting Dussehra preparations. Traffic snarls and waterlogging plagued commuters, while Durga Puja pandals faced reduced crowds. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert as thunderstorms and winds up to 40 km/h swept the city after monsoon's early retreat.
Delhi faced significant disruption when unseasonal heavy rains struck during Maha Ashtami, part of the Navratri celebrations. Ravana effigies, key to upcoming Dussehra festivities, were severely damaged as waterlogged streets left traditional craftsmanship in tatters.
The heavy showers resulted in traffic chaos citywide, with underpasses flooded and commuters trapped for hours. Areas such as Titarpur and Rajouri Garden witnessed towering effigies transform into waterlogged ruins, their wooden structures buckling under unexpected downpours.
The weather upset was felt by Durga Puja organisers as well, as pandals registered a dip in visitors. The India Meteorological Department had upgraded its alert to orange, forecasting wind and heavy rain following closely on the heels of the premature monsoon retreat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
