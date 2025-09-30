Rainstorm Ravages Dussehra: Soaked Effigies and Commuter Chaos

Delhi faced significant disruption when unseasonal heavy rains struck during Maha Ashtami, part of the Navratri celebrations. Ravana effigies, key to upcoming Dussehra festivities, were severely damaged as waterlogged streets left traditional craftsmanship in tatters.

The heavy showers resulted in traffic chaos citywide, with underpasses flooded and commuters trapped for hours. Areas such as Titarpur and Rajouri Garden witnessed towering effigies transform into waterlogged ruins, their wooden structures buckling under unexpected downpours.

The weather upset was felt by Durga Puja organisers as well, as pandals registered a dip in visitors. The India Meteorological Department had upgraded its alert to orange, forecasting wind and heavy rain following closely on the heels of the premature monsoon retreat.

(With inputs from agencies.)