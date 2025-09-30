Left Menu

Rainstorm Ravages Dussehra: Soaked Effigies and Commuter Chaos

Heavy rains battered Delhi during Maha Ashtami, damaging Ravana effigies and disrupting Dussehra preparations. Traffic snarls and waterlogging plagued commuters, while Durga Puja pandals faced reduced crowds. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert as thunderstorms and winds up to 40 km/h swept the city after monsoon's early retreat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:55 IST
Rainstorm Ravages Dussehra: Soaked Effigies and Commuter Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi faced significant disruption when unseasonal heavy rains struck during Maha Ashtami, part of the Navratri celebrations. Ravana effigies, key to upcoming Dussehra festivities, were severely damaged as waterlogged streets left traditional craftsmanship in tatters.

The heavy showers resulted in traffic chaos citywide, with underpasses flooded and commuters trapped for hours. Areas such as Titarpur and Rajouri Garden witnessed towering effigies transform into waterlogged ruins, their wooden structures buckling under unexpected downpours.

The weather upset was felt by Durga Puja organisers as well, as pandals registered a dip in visitors. The India Meteorological Department had upgraded its alert to orange, forecasting wind and heavy rain following closely on the heels of the premature monsoon retreat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands

Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands

 India
2
FCC Contemplates Sweeping Changes to Media Ownership Rules

FCC Contemplates Sweeping Changes to Media Ownership Rules

 United States
3
Interstate Collaboration Vital in Combating Human Trafficking: Insights from Punjab DGP

Interstate Collaboration Vital in Combating Human Trafficking: Insights from...

 India
4
India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships

India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025