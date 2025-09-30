Religious Leaders Unite Against LGBTIQ Tourism Push in Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, a coalition of Buddhist and Catholic leaders has emerged to challenge the country's tourism authority over its decision to back an NGO promoting LGBTIQ tourism.

The four chief prelates of the influential Buddhist clergy have directly addressed their opposition in a letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, labeling the move as an attempt to encourage 'unethical homosexual practices.' Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, head of the Catholic Church, echoed these sentiments in a recent address, expressing concern over the introduction of new cultural practices deemed unacceptable by religious groups.

This opposition follows a commendation from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) towards the NGO, Equal Ground, for its diversity initiatives in the tourism sector, which include LGBTIQ aspects. The SLTDA's praise, articulated in a letter dated September 9, was meant to celebrate efforts in time for the World Tourism Day 2025. Despite this, religious leaders are now calling for President Dissanayake's intervention, asserting that the promotion is against Buddhist philosophy and unethical under current cultural norms. Notably, homosexuality remains a punishable offense under Sri Lanka's penal code, specifically under Article 365, which prohibits acts 'against the order of nature.'

(With inputs from agencies.)