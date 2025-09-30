Left Menu

SGPC Opens Coordination Centre in Birmingham for Global Sikh Community

The SGPC has inaugurated a new coordination centre in Birmingham, England, to support the Sikh community across Europe. This initiative, supported by SGPC members Gurinder Singh Bawa and Harjinder Kaur, aims to facilitate seamless spiritual visits for devotees and strengthen connections with Sikh institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:27 IST
SGPC Opens Coordination Centre in Birmingham for Global Sikh Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has launched a coordination centre in Birmingham, England, as announced in a statement on Tuesday. This development was spearheaded by SGPC member Gurinder Singh Bawa from Mumbai and executive member Harjinder Kaur, alongside the Khalsa Panth Academy, Birmingham.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami highlighted that the centre addresses demands by the overseas Sikh community, playing a crucial role for Sikhs across the UK and Europe. It will enhance ties with 'Takht Sahiban' and other significant Sikh institutions.

The centre will ensure that visiting devotees from Europe and England have access to necessary facilities like accommodation and travel arrangements when visiting Punjab's Gurdwaras. Dhami acknowledged Bawa's initiative and dedication for bringing this project to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

 Global
2
FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

 United States
3
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
4
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025