SGPC Opens Coordination Centre in Birmingham for Global Sikh Community

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has launched a coordination centre in Birmingham, England, as announced in a statement on Tuesday. This development was spearheaded by SGPC member Gurinder Singh Bawa from Mumbai and executive member Harjinder Kaur, alongside the Khalsa Panth Academy, Birmingham.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami highlighted that the centre addresses demands by the overseas Sikh community, playing a crucial role for Sikhs across the UK and Europe. It will enhance ties with 'Takht Sahiban' and other significant Sikh institutions.

The centre will ensure that visiting devotees from Europe and England have access to necessary facilities like accommodation and travel arrangements when visiting Punjab's Gurdwaras. Dhami acknowledged Bawa's initiative and dedication for bringing this project to fruition.

