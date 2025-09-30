Tribute to a Journalism Titan: Remembering M L Kotru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran journalist M L Kotru, highlighting his integrity and impact on journalism. Modi conveyed his condolences, emphasizing Kotru's legacy and mentorship. Kotru, former Editor of The Statesman, passed away in Gurugram on September 25, leaving a lasting influence on the media.
Veteran journalist M L Kotru, renowned for his integrity and clarity in journalism, has passed away, as expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister conveyed his deep sadness over Kotru's death, describing it as an irreplaceable loss to the media industry.
In a heartfelt letter to Kotru's family, Modi praised the late journalist's commitment to principles that set benchmarks in journalism. Kotru's role as a mentor has been instrumental for numerous journalists over generations, creating a legacy that will inspire future media professionals.
The former Editor of The Statesman newspaper, M L Kotru, died at his home in Gurugram on September 25. His enduring presence and cherished memories, Modi said, will provide comfort to those grieving his loss.
