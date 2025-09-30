Left Menu

Tribute to a Journalism Titan: Remembering M L Kotru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran journalist M L Kotru, highlighting his integrity and impact on journalism. Modi conveyed his condolences, emphasizing Kotru's legacy and mentorship. Kotru, former Editor of The Statesman, passed away in Gurugram on September 25, leaving a lasting influence on the media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:11 IST
Tribute to a Journalism Titan: Remembering M L Kotru
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist M L Kotru, renowned for his integrity and clarity in journalism, has passed away, as expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister conveyed his deep sadness over Kotru's death, describing it as an irreplaceable loss to the media industry.

In a heartfelt letter to Kotru's family, Modi praised the late journalist's commitment to principles that set benchmarks in journalism. Kotru's role as a mentor has been instrumental for numerous journalists over generations, creating a legacy that will inspire future media professionals.

The former Editor of The Statesman newspaper, M L Kotru, died at his home in Gurugram on September 25. His enduring presence and cherished memories, Modi said, will provide comfort to those grieving his loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

 India
2
Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witch-hunt'

Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witc...

 India
3
Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

 Global
4
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025