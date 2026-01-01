Honoring Legacy: Portraits of Visionary Leaders Unveiled at Delhi Assembly

In a significant cultural event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to unveil the portraits of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. The unveiling coincides with the release of a coffee table book titled 'Bharat Mata', showcasing Indian nationalism through various forms of art.

The book release and portrait unveiling serve as meaningful tributes, celebrating India's rich heritage and creative expressions. The event commemorates 150 years of the iconic composition Vande Mataram, emphasizing India's national consciousness in artistic forms.

In preparation for the event, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has prioritized security, issuing directives for optimal crowd management and safety measures. Coordination among departments is key, as organizers anticipate an attendance of around 1,000 people, including high-profile leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)