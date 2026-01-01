A Fond Farewell: Dharmendra's Lasting Legacy in 'Ikkis'

Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to his late 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra during a special episode of KBC featuring the team of 'Ikkis'. The film marks Dharmendra's final role before his passing at 89, portraying the father of Arun Khetarpal, a historical military hero.

Remembering Dharmendra's legacy, Bachchan described him as more than just an actor, but a profound influence that endures in memory and spirit. Bachchan shared anecdotes from their 'Sholay' days, highlighting Dharmendra's generosity and down-to-earth nature despite his stardom.

The show also featured insights from director Raghavan and actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who expressed gratitude for working with Dharmendra. Raghavan, recounting suggestions from producer Dinesh Vijan, selected Agastya Nanda—Bachchan's grandson—for the film, linking back to the family's cinematic heritage. 'Ikkis' released in theatres recently, with KBC broadcast on Sony platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)