Trinamool Congress Celebrates Legacy of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'

On the Trinamool Congress's foundation day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed the party's commitment to uphold democratic values and serve the people. Emphasizing the TMC's guiding principles of 'Maa, Mati, Manush,' Banerjee reiterated the party's resilience against adversarial forces, underlining the grassroots workers' essential role in the movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the Trinamool Congress's foundation day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her party's unwavering commitment to serving the people and defending democratic principles.

Banerjee emphasized the Trinamool Congress's guiding philosophy of 'Maa, Mati, Manush,' asserting the party's refusal to yield to 'malevolent forces' while praising grassroots workers' dedication to the cause.

Marking 28 years since its inception, the TMC celebrates its role as a significant democratic force, reflecting on its journey from a movement against the Left Front's reign to a ruling power in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

