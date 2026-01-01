Trinamool Congress Celebrates Legacy of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'
On the Trinamool Congress's foundation day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed the party's commitment to uphold democratic values and serve the people. Emphasizing the TMC's guiding principles of 'Maa, Mati, Manush,' Banerjee reiterated the party's resilience against adversarial forces, underlining the grassroots workers' essential role in the movement.
Marking 28 years since its inception, the TMC celebrates its role as a significant democratic force, reflecting on its journey from a movement against the Left Front's reign to a ruling power in West Bengal.
