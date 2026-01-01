Trinamool Congress Celebrates Legacy of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'

On the Trinamool Congress's foundation day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her party's unwavering commitment to serving the people and defending democratic principles.

Banerjee emphasized the Trinamool Congress's guiding philosophy of 'Maa, Mati, Manush,' asserting the party's refusal to yield to 'malevolent forces' while praising grassroots workers' dedication to the cause.

Marking 28 years since its inception, the TMC celebrates its role as a significant democratic force, reflecting on its journey from a movement against the Left Front's reign to a ruling power in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)