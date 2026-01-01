TMC Stands Resolute: A Legacy of Service and Defiance
On its foundation day, the Trinamool Congress, led by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, pledged to continue its fight for the people against oppressive forces. Emphasizing its journey since 1998, the party highlighted its commitment to 'Maa, Mati, Manush' and celebrated grassroots workers as the backbone of its enduring democratic movement.
On its foundation day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed the Trinamool Congress's commitment to fighting for the people, resisting any oppressive forces. Banerjee emphasized the party's dedication to the honour of the motherland, West Bengal's development, and the protection of democratic rights since its inception on January 1, 1998.
The party's foundation day celebrations highlighted the integral role of grassroots workers, with National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee praising their discipline and sacrifice. He stressed that the movement, born for change, has evolved into a significant democratic force rooted in 'Maa, Mati, Manush'.
The Trinamool Congress, through various state-wide events, marked its achievements and reiterated its vow to prioritize public welfare against anti-democratic forces ahead of crucial assembly elections. The party hailed its workers' unwavering contributions and expressed gratitude for public support.
