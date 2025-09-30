Left Menu

A Tribute in Tune and Tears: Zubeen Garg Celebrated at Women's World Cup Opener

The 14th Women's World Cup opened with a tribute to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. A performance by Shreya Ghosal, mixing Zubeen's hits and the World Cup theme, resonated with fans. The ceremony set a record attendance of 22,843, blending grief with celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:56 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th Women's World Cup commenced with a spectacular tribute to Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg at the ACA Barsapara Stadium. A poignant performance by Bollywood singer Shreya Ghosal paid homage to the late artist, whose untimely death in September cast a shadow over the celebrations.

Shreya's 13-minute medley seamlessly fused Zubeen's iconic hits with the World Cup's theme song, 'Bring It Home.' The stadium reverberated with chants of ''Joy Zubeen Da!'' as emotional fans waved banners celebrating the beloved figure. The tribute mirrored the contrasting emotions of grief for Garg and the jubilant spirit of the ongoing Durga Puja festival.

The ceremony also set a new attendance record for a Women's World Cup league game, drawing 22,843 spectators. Former stalwarts of Indian women's cricket were honored as the BCCI celebrated the growth and legacy of the game, ensuring a fitting tribute to both Zubeen Garg's and cricket's rich heritages.

