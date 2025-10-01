Stella McCartney's Ecological Fashion Revolution

Stella McCartney showcased a summer collection rich in cocktail dresses made of novel, feathery materials, further diversifying the textures for which her label is celebrated. Known for her ecological focus, McCartney continues to innovate fashion with sustainable choices.

The show, featuring actor Helen Mirren reading Beatles' lyrics, emphasized coming together through handwork and craft, multiple innovations merging into a unique presentation. 'I thought, 'Oh, what fun, that would be great',' Mirren remarked about joining the performance, despite initial nerves.

Models dazzled the runway, displaying vibrant dresses made from raffia, pastel gowns featuring plant-based feather alternatives, complemented by sharp-dressed double-breasted suits and flouncy skirts. In January, McCartney announced plans to repurchase LVMH's minority stake, affirming her commitment to sustainability, while continuing to advise the brand. Paris Fashion Week, ongoing till October 7, will feature big names like Chanel, Balenciaga, and Loewe.