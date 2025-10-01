Left Menu

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal Reach Temporary Agreement to Avert Blackout

Alphabet's YouTube TV and NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast, have secured a temporary contract extension to prevent a programming blackout. Popular NBC shows remain available while negotiations continue over broadcasting rates. The outcome of these talks could impact the future landscape of television viewership.

Updated: 01-10-2025 10:37 IST
Alphabet's YouTube TV and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal have successfully negotiated a short-term contract extension, avoiding an immediate blackout of NBCUniversal programming for YouTube TV subscribers. The agreement ensures viewers continue to access NBC shows like 'Sunday Night Football' amidst ongoing negotiations.

Failure to reach a deal by midnight on Tuesday would have left YouTube TV viewers without access to popular NBC content, a situation that could reshape television's future dynamics. NBCUniversal and YouTube confirmed the extension, preserving customer programming access while talks progress.

Discussions have hit a snag over the rates YouTube TV, a top U.S. pay-TV distributor with 10 million subscribers, should pay for NBCUniversal shows. Offering terms similar to other broadcasters like Amazon Prime, NBC seeks to include its streaming service in YouTube TV's programming lineup, as reported by Reuters.

YouTube now leads as the top TV viewing platform in the U.S., surpassing competitors like Netflix and Disney, according to a Nielsen analytics report.

